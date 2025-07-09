Sports

Twins call up LHP Anthony Misiewicz and designate LHP Joey Wentz for assignment

The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 10:31PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins selected the contract of left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A St. Paul and designated left-hander Joey Wentz for assignment on Wednesday.

Misiewicz has made 26 relief appearances for St. Paul this season. He has a 4.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Misiewicz has appeared in 131 major league games. He pitched for the New York Yankees in 2023 and '24.

''He's been throwing the ball well,'' Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. ''He gives us another really good left-handed option. Our pitching group has been very excited about him going all the way back to spring training."

Wentz appeared in six games with the Twins after he was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on June 11. He allowed 14 runs in eight innings.

The Associated Press

