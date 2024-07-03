Brooks Lee is supposed to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 13.

He might have a good excuse to get out of that game.

The Twins called up their 2022 first-round pick (eighth overall) on Wednesday after Royce Lewis went on the 10-day injured list because of a right adductor strain.

Lewis has played in only 24 games this season, hitting 10 home runs, after sitting out for two months because of a quad strain. He injured himself in Tuesday night's victory over the Tigers.

Lee, 23, will wear No. 72 as he makes his major league debut. In three minor league seasons he has hit .292 with 27 home runs in 186 games.

With the Class AAA St. Paul Saints this season, Lee is hitting .329 with seven homers and a 1.029 OPS.

To make room for Lee on the 40-man roster, reliever Brock Stewart (right shoulder tendinitis) was moved to the 60-day IL.



