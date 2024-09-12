The Twins’ lineup will look different when the Cincinnati Reds come to town for the first time in three years on Friday.
Twins’ Byron Buxton to be activated Friday
Center fielder Byron Buxton will be available for a home series against the Reds after missing one month because of a sore right hip.
Byron Buxton will be in it.
The Twins intend to activate the center fielder on the one-month anniversary of his placement on the injured list because of a sore right hip. Buxton went on a brief rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints last week, and this week has taken live batting practice, along with fellow injured-listees Carlos Correa and Max Kepler, against Class A pitchers summoned to Target Field to help them recover.
“I’ve seen those guys hitting for awhile. Obviously, they seemed really close” to returning, Royce Lewis said of the news. “It’s exciting. It makes us stronger.”
Buxton missed nearly three weeks in May because of soreness in his right knee, but in the 90 games he’s played this season — he’ll likely appear in more games this year than any since 2017, when he played 140 and won the Platinum Glove — he’s been one of the Twins’ most productive hitters. Buxton is third on the team in home runs with 16, tied with Lewis, and is batting .275 with an .862 OPS.
To make room for Buxton, the Twins optioned outfielder Austin Martin to Class AAA St. Paul after Wednesday’s game. Martin batted .252 with one home run in 89 games for the Twins.
Center fielder Byron Buxton will be available for a home series against the Reds after missing one month because of a sore right hip.