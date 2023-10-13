Byron Buxton had knee surgery on Friday after a season in which he was not able to play in the outfield for the Twins.

The former Gold Glove centerfielder, who had only one pinch-hit at-bat in the playoffs, had an arthroscopic procedure that should alleviate discomfort with his patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey also said first baseman Alex Kirilloff will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder on Oct. 24.

Buxton, 29, was used exclusively as a designated hitter and limited to 85 games because of injuries. The Twins still hope he can return to the outfield next season. He popped out to first on Wednesday as the Twins lost to Houston 3-2 and exited the ALDS by losing three of four games.

Kirilloff was removed from the Twins' playoff roster Wednesday because of pain in his right shoulder and replaced on the roster by Buxton. It's the same injury that sidelined him for more than a month after the All-Star break; a lefthander, the surgery is on his non-throwing shoulder.