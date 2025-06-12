Sports

Twins; Byron Buxton hits 479-foot homer, second-longest in majors this season

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 1:05AM

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton hit the second-longest home run in the majors this season, a 479-foot, three run shot for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers.

Buxton connected off Rangers starter Jack Leiter in the third inning, with the ball landing in the second deck in center field. It was the longest of Buxton's 144 career home runs.

Mike Trout has the longest this season, a 484-footer for the Los Angeles Angels on April 19.

Buxton moved into sole possession of 15th place on the Twins' career home run list, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

In the half inning before the homer, Buxton made a spectacular diving catch in center field against Marcus Semien for the third out.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

