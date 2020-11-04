- Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts collected his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston. Betts was the only Dodgers player to win a Gold Glove.

Two Twins, righthander Kenta Maeda and center fielder Byron Buxton, were among the three finalists at their position in the AL, but neither won.

The AL award for pitcher went to Angels’ Griffin Canning. Maeda is also a finalist for 2020 AL Cy Young Award, to be announced next week.

Buxton was passed over for his second Gold Glove in center field, which this year was awarded to White Sox rookie Luis Robert. Buxton, the 2017 Gold and Platinum Glover, was a finalist along with Oakland’s Ramón Laureano.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Baez.

Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.

St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham were first-time winners.

Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez was the only player to repeat in the American League, joined by seven first-time winners, including Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

The others were Seattle first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, Texas third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo, plus Robert and Canning.

The 36-year-old Gordon announced his retirement in September.