Minnesota Twins (52-44, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Twins -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 24-20 record at home and a 53-44 record overall. The Brewers are 29-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 25-22 on the road and 52-44 overall. The Twins have gone 29-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen is fourth on the Brewers with a .255 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 45 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five home runs, 38 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .341 for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-34 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Kepler: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.