Twins bring road skid into matchup with the Guardians

Minnesota Twins (12-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (15-12, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -126, Twins +107; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to stop their four-game road slide in a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland is 15-12 overall and 8-4 at home. The Guardians have gone 12-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Minnesota is 12-16 overall and 3-10 in road games. The Twins are 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.