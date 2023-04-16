Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (10-5, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (9-6, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -158, Twins +136; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

New York has a 9-6 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The Yankees are 8-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 6-3 in road games and 10-5 overall. The Twins are 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.