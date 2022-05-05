Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore is 9-15 overall and 6-6 in home games. The Orioles are 4-9 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 15-10 overall and 8-4 at home. The Twins have hit 26 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 10 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and three home runs). Anthony Santander is 6-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (five doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 9-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.