Detroit Tigers (14-27, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -254, Tigers +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 26-16 record overall and a 14-8 record in home games. Twins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Detroit is 14-27 overall and 8-13 at home. The Tigers have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 home runs while slugging .581. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI while hitting .280 for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 8-for-33 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.