The Twins offense had been struggling mightily of late, but the bats came alive over the final two games of their weekend series against the Cubs. Comparing these two games with the Twins' previous 10 games in May:
Runs: 30 from May 1-12 (3.0 per game); 27 from May 13-14 (13.5 per game)
Batting average: .162 from May 1-12 (53-for-327) ; .352 from May 13-14 (31-for-88)
Home runs: 9 from May 1-12 (0.9 per game); 8 from May 13-14 (4.0 per game)
