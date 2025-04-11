Sports

Twins begin 3-game series with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (7-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-9, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Minnesota has gone 1-2 at home and 4-9 overall. The Twins are 3-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 2-4 in road games and 7-5 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Bader ranks fourth on the Twins with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Ty France is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter leads the Tigers with four home runs while slugging .568. Riley Greene is 11-for-39 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

