Twins begin 3-game series with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (7-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-9, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -114, Tigers -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.
Minnesota has gone 1-2 at home and 4-9 overall. The Twins are 3-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Detroit is 2-4 in road games and 7-5 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.