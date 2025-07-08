Twins begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (54-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -143, Twins +119; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
Minnesota has a 43-47 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Twins have a 20-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.
Chicago is 54-36 overall and 24-20 in road games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.78.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.