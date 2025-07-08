Sports

Twins begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (54-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47, third in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 8:03AM

Chicago Cubs (54-36, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-47, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -143, Twins +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Minnesota has a 43-47 record overall and a 24-18 record in home games. The Twins have a 20-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago is 54-36 overall and 24-20 in road games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.78.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 25 home runs while slugging .561. Michael Busch is 17 for 34 with six home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bat first against Bangladesh in ODI series decider

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

Sports

Dodgers come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Sports

Twins begin 3-game series against the Cubs