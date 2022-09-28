More from Star Tribune
Health
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in trial, firms say
Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its American partner, Biogen, in a news release said the slowing of deterioration, compared with a placebo, was "highly statistically significant."
Twins beat White Sox 4-0
The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
Twins
Bailey Ober pitches a gem, Matt Wallner homers as Twins shut out White Sox 4-0
Jose Miranda had three hits as the Twins opened their final home series of the season with a tidy victory.
Twins
Jeffers returns to Twins, his home run swing in fine form
Catcher Ryan Jeffers, out since July with a broken thumb, hit three homers in his nine-game rehab stint in St. Paul.
Warm waters turbocharge Hurricane Ian
This turbocharging of storms is likely to become even more frequent as the world gets warmer, scientists say.