Gallery: Twins beat Royals 6-3
The Twins got seven no-hit innings from Joe Ryan and beat the Royals 6-3 at Target Field on Tuesday night.
Twins
Trio of Rookie of the Year candidates on display at Target Field
The Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. and the Twins' Jose Miranda and Jhoan Duran all have had solid first seasons.
Twins
Ryan taken out after seven no-hit innings in 6-3 victory over Royals
Joe Ryan had thrown 106 pitches at that point, and much to the Target Field crowds' displeasure, manager Rocco Baldelli opted to bring in Jovani Moran to pitch the final two innings. Moran gave up the Royals' first hit to Bobby Witt Jr. with one out in the ninth.
North Metro
Man killed in Blaine motorcycle crash
The man was declared dead at the scene.
Loons
Kallman's first-half goal helps Minnesota United to 1-1 tie
The Loons hadn't scored a goal in three shutout losses until they swapped goals with an Los Angeles FC team playing to clinch the top seed in next month's MLS Cup playoffs.