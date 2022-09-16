More from Star Tribune
Movies
13 movies you need to check out this fall
Prestige dramas and superheroes are among our most anticipated titles.
Stage & Arts
Familiar faces in fresh roles and new talent surface on the theater scene
Meet the onstage and offstage cast who're helping to shape the field.
Stage & Arts
10 best and brightest theater shows to catch this fall
From premieres to revivals, the stages are alive with the sound of resilience.
TV & Media
New 'Star Wars' series among the 10 most anticipated TV shows of fall
Season promises lots of movie stars, revealing documentaries and a touch of Minnesota.
TV & Media
TV's hottest writers share how Minnesota's Playwrights' Center gave them a boost
These four are responsible for some of the biggest shows of the year.