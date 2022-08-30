More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gio Urshela's bases-clearing double powers Twins past Red Sox 4-2
Urshela's hit into the right-field corner scored Carlos Correa, Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda in the fifth inning and led to the Twins' fourth consecutive victory.
Sports
Serena Williams not done yet; wins first match at U.S. Open
In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overpower Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 amid an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.
Twins beat Red Sox 4-2
The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Music
Review: Beach Boys, the Temptations, Tower of Power team up for a delicious State Fair treat
The triple header featured revamped lineups but an unbeatable jukebox of oldies.
Beach Boys, Tower of Power perform
The Beach Boys and Tower of Power performed at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022.