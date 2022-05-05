BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.
A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.
Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.
Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2
New York coach Gerard Gallant was confident the Rangers would bounce back from a tough loss in the marathon series opener, and they did just that.
Sports
Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win
The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte's tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night.
Twins
Four-run bottom of the eighth sends Saints to victory over Iowa
Elliott Soto's bases-loaded triple capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning which lifted the St. Paul Saints to a 6-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field.
Twins
Buxton homers but Baltimore belts five solo shots to beat Twins
Playing without their manager and two players because of COVID issues, the Twins couldn't keep pace with the Orioles in the power department.
Wild
Eriksson Ek's value always appreciated by his Wild teammates
Joel Eriksson Ek is a physical presence, a clutch scorer and one of the NHL's top defensive forwards. His play sparked the Wild's resurgence in Game 2 against the Blues on Wednesday to even the series at 1-1.