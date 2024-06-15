MINNEAPOLIS — The game between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather and a day-night doubleheader was scheduled for Sunday.
It was not raining when the game was called at 1:45 p.m. EDT, but radar showed a storm approaching Minneapolis and rain was forecast for the afternoon.
The first game Sunday will start at 2:10 p.m. with the second scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.
Oakland's starting pitchers are scheduled to be RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) and LHP JP Sears (4-5, 5.02). The Twins are expected to start RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13) and RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.79).
