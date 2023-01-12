Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand ties a bow around the Carlos Correa coverage, highlighting the most important takeaways (and things Correa said) from Wednesday's news conference. The Twins are dealing in a significant risk-reward space, but they are better now than at the start of the week.

10:00: Jerry Zgoda joins Rand for a look at Minnesota United, which has several things to sort out as it begins training this week.

25:00: Anthony Edwards is fighting through a hip injury, but his teammates didn't show much fight at all in another disappointing loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports