The Twins already have their 2021 regular season schedule, as baseball heads toward a possible "normal" year, and on Wednesday the spring training schedule was released.

The Twins will play 33 exhibition games in Florida, including 16 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The "home" opener is Sunday, Feb. 28 against Baltimore. The Grapefruit League season ends Tuesday, March 30 against Pittsburgh at Hammond.

The regular season opener is Thursday, April 1, in Milwaukee at what will then be called American Family Field.

The Twins said ticket information for Hammond Stadium will be released at a later date. MLB games are being played before no fans this season.