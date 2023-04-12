Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago White Sox (5-7, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-4, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -163, White Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has gone 3-2 at home and 7-4 overall. The Twins have a 4-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has gone 4-5 on the road and 5-7 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .000 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.