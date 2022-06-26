Colorado Rockies (31-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (40-33, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -218, Rockies +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 22-17 record at home and a 40-33 record overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Colorado is 31-41 overall and 12-22 in road games. The Rockies have gone 16-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 19 home runs while slugging .568. Carlos Correa is 13-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rockies. Connor Joe is 13-for-31 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.