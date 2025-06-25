Sports

Twins aim to stop 5-game slide, play the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (41-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-42, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -127, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins look to stop a five-game slide when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota has a 37-42 record overall and a 20-17 record at home. The Twins have a 28-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle is 41-37 overall and 21-18 in road games. The Mariners have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Twins. Brooks Lee is 15 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 15 doubles and 32 home runs for the Mariners. Donovan Solano is 16 for 31 with a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 1-9, .238 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

