Twins aim to stop 5-game slide, play the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (41-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-42, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -127, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins look to stop a five-game slide when they play the Seattle Mariners.
Minnesota has a 37-42 record overall and a 20-17 record at home. The Twins have a 28-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Seattle is 41-37 overall and 21-18 in road games. The Mariners have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.
The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are up 4-1 in the season series.