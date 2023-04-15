Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota Twins (10-4, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-6, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Yankees: Domingo German (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -131, Twins +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 8-6 overall and 4-4 in home games. The Yankees rank second in the AL with 23 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Minnesota has a 6-2 record in road games and a 10-4 record overall. The Twins have gone 4-0 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (quadricep), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.