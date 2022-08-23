Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (62-58, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (78-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Aaron Sanchez (0-0); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.95 ERA, .88 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -386, Twins +301; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 39-18 record in home games and a 78-45 record overall. The Astros are second in the AL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 27-30 in road games and 62-58 overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.94.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez is second on the Astros with 49 extra base hits (16 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Alex Bregman is 13-for-40 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

