Twins aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Rockies

Minnesota Twins (47-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-74, fifth in the NL West)

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 8:02AM

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-10, 5.57 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -198, Rockies +163; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 24-74 overall and 12-36 in home games. The Rockies have gone 10-16 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has a 19-31 record in road games and a 47-51 record overall. The Twins have gone 25-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 35 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 37 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .249 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 16 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Ritter: day-to-day (finger), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

