Twins aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Rockies

Minnesota Twins (47-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-74, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-10, 5.57 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -198, Rockies +163; over/under is 12 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado is 24-74 overall and 12-36 in home games. The Rockies have gone 10-16 in games decided by one run.
Minnesota has a 19-31 record in road games and a 47-51 record overall. The Twins have gone 25-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.