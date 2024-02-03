The Minnesota Twins added a veteran bat on Friday, agreeing to a one-year contract with Carlos Santana that is worth $5.25 million.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

Santana, who turns 38 in April, played for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee last year, batting .240 with 23 homers and 86 RBIs in 146 games. The first baseman/designated hitter was traded to the Brewers on July 27.

The addition of Santana could help replace some of the offensive production that Minnesota lost when it traded second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle on Monday. The switch-hitting Polanco batted .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 80 games last season.

The Twins are looking to go back to the playoffs for the fifth time in the last eight years. They won the AL Central in 2023 and swept Toronto in the wild-card round before they were eliminated by Houston in their AL Division Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB