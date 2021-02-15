The Twins completed their field for spring training Monday by inviting 32 players who are not on the 40-man major league roster to Fort Myers, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report Thursday, with the first full squad workout on Feb. 23.

Among the invitees is top prospect Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Lewis, 21, was the MVP of the Arizona Fall League in 2019, but didn't play at all last year, spending the abbreviated season working out in St. Paul because of the minor league shutdown. He has played 302 minor league games and has 30 home runs, 68 stolen bases and a .266 batting average.

The Twins' top pick (20th overall) in the 2018 draft, Trevor Larnach, is also invited to camp. The 23-year-old outfielder played at Class AA in 2019 and spent last season with Lewis and the taxi squad at CHS Field.

Teams are limited to 75 players this year at the start of camp; the Twins now have 72.

Most of the other camp invitees had been previously announced by the Twins' Class AAA affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.

Eighteen of the players are on minor league contracts, including 11 players who have major league experience.

Those on minor league deals headed to Fort Myers are lefthanded pitchers Andrew Albers, Charlie Barnes, Danny Coulombe and Brandon Waddell; righthanded pitchers Luke Farrell, Griffin Jax, Derek Law, Juan Minaya and Glenn Sparkman; catchers David Banuelos, Caleb Hamilton and Tomás Telis; infielders Lewis, Tzu-Wei Lin and J.T. Riddle; and outfielders Keon Broxton, Larnach and Rob Refsnyder.

Minor league depth players who will participate in major league camp are pitchers Andrew Vasquez, Matt Canterino, Tom Hackimer, Robinson Leyer, Ryan Mason, Chandler Shepherd and Josh Winder; catchers Alex Isola and Kyle Schmidt; and infielders Drew Maggi, Jose Miranda, Aaron Sabato, Chris Williams and Zander Wiel.

Sabato, a first baseman, was the Twins' first-round pick (27th overall) from North Carolina last year, so was idle after June. Canterino, a second round pick after a strong season at Rice University in 2019, hasn't played above Class A, and is another player who stagnated in 2020 without minor leagues.