PHOENIX — The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.
The teams announced the deal on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs' primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.
Vargas played in eight games this season, going 3 for 20 at the plate, before being designated for assignment on Aug. 6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Golf
Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award
Zach Johnson had quick success after a long road to the PGA Tour. He won as a rookie and reached the Tour Championship in Atlanta,…
Gophers
Decisions ahead: Winter sports at U, altered schedules for fall teams
University coaches are awaiting more details on what their teams will be allowed to do in the fall and how schedules can be put together for play after January 1.
Wild
Five-overtime thriller: Lightning finally beats Columbus 3-2
By the time he launched the last shot, Brayden Point was just trying to do anything he could to end the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Wild
After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed
As the Boston Bruins watched from their locker room at the Scotiabank Arena, waiting for the previous game to end so they could take the ice, the players began rooting for someone — anyone — to score.