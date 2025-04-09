Twins ace Pablo López left game against Royals in 5th inning with right hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pablo López left Tuesday's start against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness, according to the Minnesota Twins medical staff.
López grabbed the back of his leg after walking Jonathan India. Manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Nick Paparesta visited the mound and took López out after a short discussion.
López threw 78 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
Cole Sands came on in relief for the Twins.
