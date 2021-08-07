IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Donaldson, Twins

The third baseman's RBI single in the 11th drove in Jorge Polanco with the winning run.

NUMBERS GAME

8-10 Record for the Twins in extra innings.

80 Pitches thrown by Bailey Ober, tied for the second most of his career.

100 In miles per hour, the speed of Jorge Alcala's pitch to Chas McCormick in the eighth.

ON DECK

Twins righthander Michael Pineda will face Astros righthander Luis Garcia on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.