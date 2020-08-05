The YMCA has a new name, switching from the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to the YMCA of the North to be more inclusive of the communities the nonprofit serves.

The Y, one of the largest nonprofits in the state, has buildings, programs and camps in the metro, southeastern and northern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

“The name YMCA of the North stretches beyond the limits of geography and captures an ideal state — a true north,” CEO Glen Gunderson said in a statement.

The more than century-old Minneapolis and St. Paul YMCAs merged in 2012 to form the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, headquartered in Minneapolis.

The name change comes at a difficult time for the Y, the third-largest YMCA in the United States. Like many nonprofits, the Y is losing money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue has declined 30% after most programs were closed for months and most employees were furloughed. The Y started reopening in June and laid off 146 staff members last month.

The Y has closed fitness centers in downtown St. Paul, Lino Lakes and Prior Lake to explore ways to repurpose them as “community hubs” and is boosting diversity and inclusion efforts in the wake of racism concerns.