A Twin Cities woman celebrating her wedding anniversary in Las Vegas credits her husband for being her good luck charm after she won more than $230,000 playing 3 Card Poker.

Shannon Stachowiak, of Vadnais Heights, hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on three-card poker Saturday night at Bally's Las Vegas, casino officials said Monday.

Stachowiak, 38, was in Las Vegas celebrating her anniversary with her husband, and she described him as her good luck charm, a statement from the casino read. The happy couple was at the table for about 30 minutes before hitting the for $231,459 payout.

She said her first priority for the money is to pay off her car.

The progressive jackpot is linked across Caesars' Nevada properties. Linking the tables allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high-dollar amounts and frequent payouts.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482