A Twin Cities woman fell off her paddleboard on a northwest Wisconsin lake and died, according to officials.
The incident occurred midafternoon Friday on Crooked Lake near Siren, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office identified the woman as Jessica M. Lindberg, 35, of Prior Lake.
A boy alerted emergency dispatch to the woman being in distress in the water and said he was unable to help her, the sheriff's office said.
A bystander with a kayak and a rescuer from the Siren Fire Department brought the woman to shore, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency personnel pronounced her dead soon afterward.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Twin Cities woman dies after falling off her paddleboard on northwest Wisconsin lake, officials say
The incident occurred midafternoon Friday on Crooked Lake near Siren.
Local
How to chase the northern lights in Minnesota this summer
Here are tips for getting a glimpse of the elusive aurora borealis during the next solar storm, with sky-watchers saying celestial conditions are ripe for an unusually active season.
Local
One dead, 3 others including children injured in Rice County crash
The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night in Webster, Township.
Local
MnDOT looks at fixes for crash-prone Lafayette Bridge
The agency is seeking feedback, but changes are still years away as the project remains unfunded.
Local
Moriarty drops murder charges against state trooper in 2023 shooting of Ricky Cobb II
Moriarty said the decision comes in response to comments made by Ryan Londregan's defense attorneys that the 28-year-old trooper feared for his partner's life, prompting her team to re-review the evidence.