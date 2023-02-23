Men poured into a warehouse transformed into a warming refuge on St. Paul's Union Gospel Mission campus Wednesday night as snow-logged winds lashed the city.

The space consisted of a large sitting room with one of the "Beverly Hills Cop" movies on a TV and posters with the 12 Steps of Alcoholic Anonymous on the wall. Ramsey County Housing Stability staff distributed snack bars and hygiene products. Dozens of men sat waiting out the cold.

Ramsey Housing Stability staff Rock Russell estimated up to 80 people a night have been dropping into Union Gospel's winter warming house since it opened this December. The demand has continuously exceeded capacity, revealing the need for places that unsheltered people can go at night to prevent frostbite and death by exposure, he said. He expected even more visitors this week as snow batters the Twin Cities.

Across the metro, schools, park centers and libraries are modifying their hours to encourage people to stay home through this week's snowstorm. But for those living outside without a permanent address, surviving the storm amid steadily declining temperatures through the end of the week is an hour-by-hour struggle.

At the newly established Casablanca Foods homeless encampment in Minneapolis, a man kicked out the deckboards of a wooden pallet to stoke a DIY stove. He does this every hour, he said. The temperature inside his tent rises fast with a fire going and the flaps tucked tight. But wood is scarce, and a pallet will only last one night.

Hennepin County's libraries and government buildings serve as severe cold warming centers, but they're only open during regular business hours. For overnight refuge, an array of nonprofits offer emergency shelter. The county guarantees space for families with children who call 612-348-9410.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 808 adults in shelter, said David Hewitt, Hennepin's director of Housing Stability. The number for adult shelter intake is 612-248-2350. Since the county added 25 beds at the American Indian Community Development Corporation and 50 beds at Rescue Now this winter, there are usually enough beds for everyone who requests one.

But not everyone experiencing homelessness wants to stay in a crowded shelter with limited secure storage for their belongings. Most places have rules against active drug use and pets. Some people get suspended for behavioral problems.

Ramsey County adopted a cold weather response, new this winter, after meeting with the community and hearing "loud and clear" that not everyone wants a bed next to other people so much as somewhere to go to save their fingers and toes, said Kimberly Clemison, Ramsey's deputy director of Housing Stability.

The plan includes five drop-in centers open December through February. They're linked by shuttles circulating where homeless teens and families often congregate, including Maplewood Mall and Union Depot.

Warming centers can help bridge the divide between those who are resistant to shelter and service providers who want to help by "meeting people where they're at," said Union Gospel CEO Pam Stegora Axberg. A few hours' respite from the cold can lead to someone being willing to stay for breakfast in the morning and a conversation with a case manager about receiving mental health care or other social services, she said.

In preparation for this two-day storm event, the 2-wheel drive shuttles were called off to avoid getting them stuck in the snow. Instead Ramsey County deputies are giving rides to and from warming centers.

Catholic Charities' St. Paul Opportunity Center, a day center that normally closes at 6 p.m., pivoted quickly to become another all-night warming center.

On Wednesday night about 50 people sprawled across its main floor, curled up in blankets, mingling quietly. Staff worked extended hours, with some sleeping overnight in case the morning crew got stuck on the way to work on Thursday.

Kendrah Maki and Darius Porter said if it weren't for the warming center, they'd be spending the night on the streets, riding the light rail or trying to find someplace to tuck away near the Mall of America.

Other weather related options can be viewed at: Severe cold warming options | Hennepin County

Ramsey County's cold weather protocol: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23688510-2022-2023-cold-weather-plan-one-pager-12-6?responsive=1&title=1