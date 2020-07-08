The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities and a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota as the combination of heat and humidity on Wednesday will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees.

Temperatures forecast to reach the mid 90s in the metro could make Wednesday the hottest day of the season, and combined with dew points in the low 70s it will feel a lot like a summer day in Miami.

“This might be the worst day overall,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for the metro from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with heat indexes registering between 100 and 105 degrees, the Weather Service said.

The warning, which means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather will occur, is issued only a few times a year, Hasenstein said.

But it’s necessary today when conditions could bring on cases of heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those who work or spend lots of time outdoors, the weather service said in issuing the warning.

Humans and a dog did their best to stay cool in Minnehaha Creek.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned room and out of the sun,” the Weather Service advises. It also suggested wearing lightweight and loosefitting clothing and reducing time spent outdoors. The warning also came with the reminder for people to not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

A heat advisory for heat indexes in the upper 90s to low 100s will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for most of southern Minnesota, including cities such as St. Cloud, Elk River, Granite Falls, New Ulm, Mankato, Albert Lea and Red Wing. The advisory also includes Eau Claire, River Falls and Menomonie in western Wisconsin.

Wednesday’s sultry weather continues a particularly warm stretch that has produced temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer eight times this summer, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. The hottest day so far was 96 degrees on June 8.

It may have seen a lot more oppressive lately, Hasenstein said.

“We have been quite humid,” he said.

A break is coming. A cool front sliding across the state Wednesday afternoon and evening could spark severe storms across western and southern Minnesota. Behind the front, dew points, which measures the amount of moisture in the air, will drop by about 10 degrees into the 60s, making it feel a bit more comfortable.

The weekend looks to be slightly cooler with forecast highs in the mid- to upper 80s before more above-normal temperatures arrive.

“We will not see it this bad for another week,” Hasenstein said.