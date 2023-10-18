A Twin Cities teenager died when his racing motorcycle collided with a car at an intersection near Mankato, officials said.

The collision occurred about 8 miles east of Mankato shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hwy. 14 and 610th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

A car was turning left from westbound Hwy. 14 onto 610th Avenue and collided with the Honda CBR600RR motorcycle as it headed east on Hwy. 14, the patrol said.

Motorcyclist Tyler J. Schmitz, 18, of Farmington, died at the scene, according to the patrol.

The car's driver, 27-year-old Collin T. O'Brien, of nearby Elysian, was taken by emergency medical responders to a Mankato hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries, the patrol said.