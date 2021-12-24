Brooklyn Park police said Thursday they are looking for a 16-year-old girl they believe left the Twin Cities with a 32-year-old man from Detroit early this week.

Jymirah J. Chatman was last seen at her home, where she left a note saying she was leaving but would return, Brooklyn Park police said.

Police believe Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wis., more than 200 miles southeast of Brooklyn Park.

She was with a man identified by police officers as Jorj Michael Austin, police said.

Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, black coat with pink fur, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is urged to call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.