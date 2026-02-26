Some Twin Cities suburbs refuse to fly the new Minnesota state flag

The new Minnesota state flag was polarizing from the start. Then it took on new meaning flapping in the wind above weekslong protests against federal immigration enforcement during Operation Metro Surge.
Now, some Twin Cities suburbs are arguing over whether to raise the state flag on city property, amid a renewed debate over what the flag symbolizes and whether residents embrace the new design.
The northwest suburb of Champlin, which is still displaying the retired flag, this week refused to trade it out for the new one. The St. Francis City Council decided to take down the new flag and replace it with the one from 1957. In Nowthen, the City Council debated the issue before deciding to stick with the new design.
The City Hall debates don’t seem to be part of any coordinated flag crusade across the suburbs. The topic of which flag to fly has been raised by people on both ends of the political spectrum, including some people questioning whether continuing to fly the old one is culturally insensitive.
But it’s clear the new state flag — featuring a dark blue, abstract shape of Minnesota, a white North Star and light blue symbolizing the state’s water — has carried deeper symbolism for many residents across Minnesota in recent months. Sales of the new design skyrocketed this winter, as it was often carried by protesters and draped over shoulders at demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement after 3,000 federal immigration agents descended on Minnesota.
At a Nowthen City Council meeting earlier this month, Council Member Dan Breyen referenced a quote from a Rochester flag salesman, who told the Minnesota Star Tribune: “Protest and defiance is what I now see in customers buying the new flag.”
“I do not want the city of Nowthen to be represented as protest and defiance,” Breyen said. “Just because something has been tradition doesn’t mean we need to continue to do it.”
The city of about 4,500, where 72% of residents voted for Donald Trump in 2024, had already switched to the new flag. Council Member Ken Glaser asked the city to consider taking it down, arguing that many people are unhappy about the redesign, saying “this is very much a partisan issue in the state of Minnesota.”