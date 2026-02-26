Advertisement
Twin Cities Suburbs

Some Twin Cities suburbs refuse to fly the new Minnesota state flag

The redesigned flag has recently taken on greater meaning as it was waved and draped over shoulders during protests against immigration enforcement.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 9:37PM
The new Minnesota state flag has been visible at protests against intense federal immigration enforcement this winter, including this one in January. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The new Minnesota state flag was polarizing from the start. Then it took on new meaning flapping in the wind above weekslong protests against federal immigration enforcement during Operation Metro Surge.

Now, some Twin Cities suburbs are arguing over whether to raise the state flag on city property, amid a renewed debate over what the flag symbolizes and whether residents embrace the new design.

The northwest suburb of Champlin, which is still displaying the retired flag, this week refused to trade it out for the new one. The St. Francis City Council decided to take down the new flag and replace it with the one from 1957. In Nowthen, the City Council debated the issue before deciding to stick with the new design.

The City Hall debates don’t seem to be part of any coordinated flag crusade across the suburbs. The topic of which flag to fly has been raised by people on both ends of the political spectrum, including some people questioning whether continuing to fly the old one is culturally insensitive.

But it’s clear the new state flag — featuring a dark blue, abstract shape of Minnesota, a white North Star and light blue symbolizing the state’s water — has carried deeper symbolism for many residents across Minnesota in recent months. Sales of the new design skyrocketed this winter, as it was often carried by protesters and draped over shoulders at demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement after 3,000 federal immigration agents descended on Minnesota.

At a Nowthen City Council meeting earlier this month, Council Member Dan Breyen referenced a quote from a Rochester flag salesman, who told the Minnesota Star Tribune: “Protest and defiance is what I now see in customers buying the new flag.”

“I do not want the city of Nowthen to be represented as protest and defiance,” Breyen said. “Just because something has been tradition doesn’t mean we need to continue to do it.”

The city of about 4,500, where 72% of residents voted for Donald Trump in 2024, had already switched to the new flag. Council Member Ken Glaser asked the city to consider taking it down, arguing that many people are unhappy about the redesign, saying “this is very much a partisan issue in the state of Minnesota.”

But other council members disagreed on what it means to be nonpartisan, and the council decided on a 3-2 vote that Nowthen will continue waving the new state flag.

State buildings are required to display the flag, but local governments have discretion over whether to do so.

Last year, some cities in greater Minnesota, including deeper red, rural communities, decided against putting up the new flag. And some counties adopted resolutions rejecting the new look.

Related Coverage

While some local governments are sticking with the retired design, others have opted not to fly a state flag at all.

The new Minnesota state flag, left, and the old flag it replaced. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rejecting flag sends a ‘statement’

Despite the state flag’s increased prevalence in recent weeks, most of the council debates have recycled initial criticisms of the redesign.

City officials in all three suburbs voiced distaste for the process, when the DFL-controlled Legislature in 2023 formed a 13-member commission to replace the old design. The decision came after the state received thousands of public submissions and months of debate.

Some council members opposing the new flag argued that Republicans did not get enough of a say in the process, and that residents statewide should vote on the design.

“It upsets many that this new flag was thrust upon us,” Champlin Council Member Tim Huttner said.

But the issue there wasn’t raised by an opponent of the new flag. Instead, a resident requested the council fly the new flag, arguing that it would signal a push for greater inclusivity.

Champlin Mayor Ryan Sabas, a Republican who this winter has criticized the ICE surge in Minnesota, said his northern suburb is politically purple, with 53% voting for Kamala Harris for president in 2024. He said he disagrees with “erasing history” by removing the old flag and did not support the process for choosing a new design.

“Minnesota residents didn’t have any control over it,” Sabas said at a meeting this week, where the majority of residents in attendance spoke in favor of keeping the old flag.

Champlin will continue flying the 1983 flag, which features the former state seal, depicting a white settler plowing a field while a Native American man on horseback rides westward.

Council Member Jessica Tesdall, who pushed for flying the new flag, said she has heard from residents who find the old imagery offensive, perpetuating the idea that white settlers were meant to take over the land.

“I just feel like it’s a very unfortunate situation,” she said. “And one that we’re bringing on ourselves.”

Meanwhile, in St. Francis, Mayor Mark Vogel said the city’s decision to revert to flying the 1957 flag is sending a “statement” to Minnesota leadership. Seventy percent of the city’s residents voted for Trump in 2024.

“I’m sickened, absolutely sickened, by what’s going on in this state,” Vogel said at a January meeting.

He argued that changing the state flag’s design is “paramount to changing the name of Minnesota.”

