With local parks becoming a centerpiece of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Twin Cities suburbs are pouring millions of dollars into green spaces as usage continues to surge.

From playgrounds and skate parks to pickleball courts and gardens, city officials throughout the metro say now is the time to invest. Eagan just completed a $2 million playground and is accelerating pickleball court construction. Shoreview is continuing work on a 40-acre campus that includes a skate park and formal garden. And in New Brighton, leaders are planning to spend $15 million to renovate six city parks after what Mayor Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas described as "a massive uptick" in use.

"We recognize having outdoor spaces is a critical infrastructure that we need to have in our communities," Niedfeldt-Thomas said. "It's been 30-plus years since there has been a coordinated parks investment in New Brighton."

Cities typically do long-term planning for parks maintenance and improvements, but increased usage has created new momentum and bolstered community support. Even as cities struggle with the economic fallout of COVID-19 and resulting revenue losses, many suburban leaders have decided that investing in parks is worth it.

In Bloomington, which experienced revenue drops as pandemic restrictions ravaged the retail and hospitality industries, city officials are working on a parks plan that calls for millions of dollars in updates and improvements over the next decade. The city's Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission approved the long-range plan last week, and the City Council is expected to vote later this month.

"COVID definitely has shown the value of parks to every community across this country as outdoor activities become more treasured in times of isolation," said Bloomington Parks and Recreation Director Ann Kattreh. "We really want to make significant and fast-paced improvements in the parks system."

popular place Ella MacPhail, 13, of Burnsville, top, enjoyed the inclusive aspects of Woodhaven Park playground in Eagan with siblings Millie, 7, and Ethan, 9. Millie, above, did some exploring.

Bloomington's ambitious plan for its 97 parks goes beyond freshening up existing amenities. The goal is to build features now in high demand, including splash pads, walking trails, off-leash dog areas, pickleball courts and multiuse green spaces — and sunset some amenities like tennis courts, softball fields and skating rinks that are being underused. Tentative plans calls for decreasing the number of outdoor ice rinks from 14 to nine, but then improving the warming houses and other facilities at those remaining rinks.

The parks plan is also about making sure the system is equitable and offers recreation opportunities for residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

"The demographics in the community have changed," Kattreh said.

In Eagan, where Woodhaven Park is now home to an inclusive playground complex for children of all abilities, residents are using parks more than ever, said city spokesman Joe Ellickson. In a 2020 community survey, 97% of respondents indicated they had visited a park in the past year and 99% gave the parks system a positive rating.

That's why Eagan leaders sped up $550,000 in improvements, including pickleball court construction, at Rahn Park.

"We know we need to continue to invest so we have a top-notch parks system for those who live, work and play in Eagan," Ellickson said. "We've learned that our community sees parks and recreation opportunities as essential services."

Low interest rates also make this an attractive time for cities to invest in parks. The New Brighton City Council agreed to bond, or borrow, nearly $10 million to pay for a large portion of its parks renovations, at an interest rate of about 1.5%. They will find the remaining $5 million in their existing budget.

New parks features will include a splash pad, a nature play area, pickleball courts and multifunctional parks buildings more suitable for everything from hosting small parties to "messy" crafts and children's programming, said Jennifer Fink, the city's director of parks and recreation.

"Kudos goes to our council for not letting this plan sit on a shelf," said Fink, noting the city started planning and community discussions a few years ago. The goal is to improve even more parks in the future, she said.

Investing in parks is investing in community health, Fink said, noting a multitude of studies that link access to green space in a community with the overall health and well-being of residents.

Eagan resident Lina Dey and her son, age 6, and daughter, age 3, spent Wednesday afternoon at Eagan's Woodhaven playground, which officially opened this spring.

"We have been coming two times a week," Dey said. "My kids ask to come here again and again."

Dey said her family has always been outdoorsy, but the pandemic has made outdoor recreation even more vital. Since the spring of 2020, they explore a new outdoor park each week in addition to visiting their favorites, she said, and are avoiding indoor attractions while COVID still poses a threat.

Dey said she knows the new park comes with a big price tag for taxpayers.

"I think it's worth it."