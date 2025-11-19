Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities Starbucks picketed during strike is vandalized, police say

Two people were arrested near the scene, according to police.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025 at 9:17PM
The Starbucks in St. Anthony has been targeted this month by an employee strike. (Provided by Starbucks Workers United)

Vandals struck a Starbucks in the Twin Cities on Wednesday that is among dozens nationwide picketed by striking baristas, officials said.

Non-striking employees at the St. Anthony coffeeshop at 3704 Silver Lake Road arrived 30 minutes before its 7 a.m. scheduled opening to find “a substance consistent with super glue and expanding foam had been applied to the locks” moments earlier, a police statement read.

One employee told police about interacting with people in a vehicle nearby and believed to be connected to a group expecting to picket outside Wednesday.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver pulled away, the statement continued. Officers stopped the vehicle, and unspecified “evidence collected at the scene and during the stop led to both individuals being arrested” on suspicion of felony property damage, the statement noted.

Starbucks Workers United, which is organizing the strike, said neither suspect is a union barista.

In a statement, the union said, “We do not direct or condone violence or the destruction of property. Union baristas have been peacefully standing up to Starbucks for over four years.”

Manager Shan Larson told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her store opened on time despite the disruption. Larson said the hours of operation have been trimmed from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. to 7 a.m.-noon.

The suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, remain in the Ramsey County jail as of Wednesday afternoon with charges pending. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Shortly afterward, according to police, officers were called back to the business about people blocking the drive-thru lane. The group was advised it was on private property before dispersing without arrests.

The police statement pointed out that the department “remains committed to respecting individuals’ rights to peacefully assemble ... while also ensuring public safety and preventing the destruction of property.”

More than 1,000 unionized Starbucks workers went on strike at 65 U.S. stores on Nov. 13 to protest a lack of progress in labor negotiations with the company. Another of those stores in the Twin Cities is in Chanhassen at 190 Lake Drive E.

There is no date set for the strike to end, and more stores are prepared to join if Starbucks doesn’t reach a contract agreement with the union, organizers said. The coffee giant has 10,000 company-owned stores in the U.S., as well as 7,000 licensed locations in places such as grocery stores and airports.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

Provided by Starbucks Workers United

