Twin Cities Starbucks picketed during strike is vandalized, police say

Vandals struck a Starbucks in the Twin Cities on Wednesday that is among dozens nationwide picketed by striking baristas, officials said.
Non-striking employees at the St. Anthony coffeeshop at 3704 Silver Lake Road arrived 30 minutes before its 7 a.m. scheduled opening to find “a substance consistent with super glue and expanding foam had been applied to the locks” moments earlier, a police statement read.
One employee told police about interacting with people in a vehicle nearby and believed to be connected to a group expecting to picket outside Wednesday.
As officers approached the vehicle, the driver pulled away, the statement continued. Officers stopped the vehicle, and unspecified “evidence collected at the scene and during the stop led to both individuals being arrested” on suspicion of felony property damage, the statement noted.
Starbucks Workers United, which is organizing the strike, said neither suspect is a union barista.
In a statement, the union said, “We do not direct or condone violence or the destruction of property. Union baristas have been peacefully standing up to Starbucks for over four years.”
Manager Shan Larson told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her store opened on time despite the disruption. Larson said the hours of operation have been trimmed from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. to 7 a.m.-noon.
The suspects, a 23-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, remain in the Ramsey County jail as of Wednesday afternoon with charges pending. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.