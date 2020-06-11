A longtime Twin Cities special education teacher has been charged with raping someone he met on a dating website.

Michael J. Lovestrand, 50, of Bloomington, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault in his apartment in April 2018.

Lovestrand was arrested over the weekend, had a court hearing Monday and was released from jail. Messages were left with Lovestrand and his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Lovestrand was hired by the Mounds View School District in 2004 and worked with middle school and high school students with emotional and behavioral disorders, district spokesman Colin Sokolowski said Thursday. Lovestrand took a “series of leaves of absences” in June 2012, never returned and resigned from the district in 2016, Sokolowski said.

Lovestrand then joined the St. Paul School District in the same capacity until he left in June 2017, said district spokesman Ken Burns. Further details about Lovestrand’s time with that district were not immediately available.

As of Thursday, Lovestrand’s teaching license with the state remains active through the end of the month, according to the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, which first licensed him in 1994. There is no information immediately available about whether he currently has a teaching job.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman came forward to police in November 2019 and said Lovestrand raped her in April 2018, a couple weeks after their connecting on the dating website.

She went to his apartment, shared dinner and then went to his bedroom. They began having sex, where he soon forced her to perform a specific act over her objections.

She told her mother soon afterward what happened and was examined at a hospital two days later.

In January of this year, she identified Lovestrand in a police photo lineup as the man who raped her.