Thursday, March 16

Local glam-metal favorites All the Pretty Horses will perform after a reading and conversation with bandleader Venus de Mars' partner Lynette Reini-Grandell for her new memoir, "Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock​ ​Love Story" (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, free with registration); Canadian power-pop band Sloan is going strong in its third decade with all four original members and a fun new album, "Steady," its first album since 2018 (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $22-$25); St. Louis Park native Sharon Isbin, the eminent classical guitarist, concludes her hometown collaboration with India's Amjad Ali Khan, master of the sarod (7 p.m. the Dakota, $50-$70); the New Primitives, the versatile Twin Cities ensemble that offers reggae and other groovy tunes, have resumed their Thursday night residency in Northeast Minneapolis (9 p.m. Shaw's); the St. Patrick's Day party is already getting started at Kieran's Pub with the Northerly Gales (7 p.m., free); the White Squirrel Bar hosts a cool Americana/folk gathering with Jon Rodine, Mother Banjo, Doug Otto and Dan Gaarder (8 p.m., free).

Friday, March 17

1. Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo: This Schubert Club International Artist Series recital features not only an exceptional violinist in Beilman (last here for the summer 2021 "Schubert Revealed" concerts at the state fairgrounds), but the gold medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Sunwoo. They'll play music by composers of the 20th century (Karol Szymanowski and Olivier Messiaen) and 21st (Reena Esmail and Gabriella Smith), concluding in the rich romanticism of a Robert Schumann sonata. (10:30 a.m., also 3 p.m. Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$75, Schubert.org.)

Also: The full, horn-filled Belfast Cowboys ensemble play their 21st annual St. Patty's Day tribute to Irish legend Van Morrison (Hook & Ladder, $20-$25); local U2 tribute band Rattle & Hum kicks off a two-night stand for St. P's Day at one of Minneapolis' best-loved Irish pubs (9 p.m. Kieran's Pub, free); harmonious Irish folk duo Byrne & Kelly are an offshoot of the Celtic Thunder revue (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $35-$45); there's a rowdy garage-rock lineup at Palmer's Bar with the Goo Goo Mucks, Christy Costello and Whispered Rabbit (9 p.m., $15-$20); the fun-loving Twin Cities trio of Dane Stauffer, Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs celebrate with songs inspired by St. Patrick's Day (7 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Grammy-winning New Orleans piano man Jon Cleary, who used to tour in Bonnie Raitt's band, returns (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$40); Marco Benevento, the hip, often jazzy New York keyboardist, is beloved by the jam-band crowd (9 p.m. Turf Club, $16-$18); Steven Curtis Chapman, who has won five Grammys and a record 59 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, is touring behind his latest contemporary Christian album, 2022's "Still" (7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $24-$89); Toronto electronic producer/instrumentalist Dabin lands in town ahead of an appearance at Miami's Ultra fest next weekend (8 p.m. the Armory, $34-$58).

Saturday, March 18

2. Shemekia Copeland: Right out of high school in New Jersey, the daughter of the late blues guitarist Johnny Copeland established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Copeland, now 43, is such a powerhouse singer (with shades of Aretha Franklin) that she's been nominated for instrumentalist of the year for vocals in this year's Blues Awards. She's also vying for album of the year for 2022's "Done Come Too Far" and song of the year for "Too Far To Be Gone." Her 11th album, "Done Come Too Far" is another potent, well-rounded effort, with a taste of Chicago blues, folk-blues, blues-rock, soul-gospel, zydeco and social commentary, notably on "The Dolls Are Sleeping" about child abuse. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

3. Larkin Poe: Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell came out hard-charging on November's blues-blasting "Blood Harmony," their sixth studio album. The Georgia-born, Nashville-based Southern blues-rock siblings shake their moneymakers on "Kick the Blues," boogie in overdrive on "Bolt Cutters & the Family Name," kick out the slide-guitar jams on "Summertime Sunset" and smolder on the Etta James-evoking Southern soul ballad "Might as Well Be Me." Tour set lists suggest that tracks from "Blood Harmony" fill half the evening. Michigan Rattlers open. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $27.50-$30, axs.com)

4. Al Church: Well-known as one of the most gregarious and affable dudes in the Twin Cities music scene — not saying a whole lot, admittedly — Duluth native Church channels the cooped-up and nervous energy of COVID-induced isolation and reemergence on his new album, "Party Sounds (From Another Room)." Standout tracks "Into (The Willows)" and "Dress Me Up" sound like local synth-pop groovers Solid Gold fronted by Thom Yorke, as eerie and ethereal as they are melodic and funky, with cool layers of earthy guitarwork and Pete Lavoie's smoky saxophone. Alpha Consumer offshoot Knife Boot opens the release party. (8 p.m., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, icehousempls.com)

5. Emotional Oranges: After serving backup roles to Adele and Drake, the vocal coach and audio engineer who make up this co-ed Los Angeles duo have been crafting their own ambiently groovy, infectious electro-R&B albums since 2019. Their latest, "The Juice, Vol. III," falls somewhere between SZA's latest, Frank Ocean and Peaches & Herb with its ultra-sexy sounds and sharp melodic twists. This is the kind of young group Prince probably would've snuck in to see. (7 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $25-$30, axs.com)

Also: The revamped Pure Prairie League, the 1970s country-rock band that gave us "Amie," Craig Fuller and Vince Gill, returns led by original pedal steel guitarist John David Call (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $40-$50); Neal Francis, the charming Chicago piano man last seen opening for Marcus King, returns (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Grill, $22); Saskatchewan-reared indie-folk strummer Andy Shauf is earning a stronger buzz with his elegant new album for Anti- Records, "Norm" (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $28); Celtic-tinged, positivity-preaching Chicago punk band Flatfoot 56 is in town with Empire Down (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $17-$20); a makeup date for December's Eve Eve benefit concert for the Pillsbury United Committee brings back local indie-rockers Consolation Champ, the Alarmists and Joey Ryan & the Inks (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15).

Sunday, March 19

6. Maya Hawke: She has famous Hollywood parents and is on a TV show the kids all love, so chances are slim this 24-year-old actress' side career as a singer will be taken too seriously. However, it sounds like more than just a passing fad on her second album, "Moss," filled with delicate, Phoebe Bridgers-style folk strummers and wry, Rufus Wainwright-ian balladry. The final show on the "Stranger Things" star's first headlining tour sold out ultra-fast and features indie-pop trio BB Wiley as openers. (7 p.m. Fine Line, resale tickets only, axs.com)

7. Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Like Jonny Lang, this blues-rock guitar slinger emerged as a teen wunderkind in the 1990s. He's celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Trouble Is," which introduced vocalist Noah Hunt, topped the blues album charts and yielded the rock radio favorite, the swampy Southern-rock ballad "Blue on Black." Last year, Shepherd re-recorded the album and added a searing reading of Bob Dylan's "Ballad of a Thin Man" to a collection that already included a ramblingly urgent version of Dylan's "Everything Is Broken." (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, $34-$74, ticketmaster.com)

Also: A crew of local club vets is paying tribute with "Rave-Up: The Music of Jeff Beck," including guitarists Steve Brantseg, Kent Militzer and Terry Isachsen (6:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $10-$15); Sounds of Blackness lead singer Jamecia Bennett reprises her thrillingly world-class jazz and blues revue, with standards, original blues and some Sister Rosetta Tharpe classics (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); Canadian fiddler/singer April Verch teams with Ozarks-reared banjoist/singer Joe Newberry for a program of old-time music (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $40-$40); after co-writing hits with Usher, Chris Brown and the Biebs, Los Angeles R&B and pop singer/producer Eric Bellinger has set out on his own tour (7 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $20).

Monday, March 20

8. Sona Jobarteh: She is a virtuoso on the kora, a West African string instrument that looks like a oversized banjo but is played like a harp with its 21 strings. On her mesmerizing 2022 album, "Badinyaa Kumo," the London-born singer-instrumentalist of Gambian heritage was joined by jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, Senegal singer Youssou N'Dour and others. Jobarteh has performed around the world, from the Hollywood Bowl to Mexico's Festival Internacional Cervantino, and her music was heard in the 2022 Idris Elba film "Beast." (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Poppy New Zealand indie-rockers the Beths, who went over big at Rock the Garden 2019, play a makeup date for an illness-canceled show two weeks ago (8 p.m. First Ave, $25); the third week of drummer Abinnet Berhanu's curation of Icehouse's Monday Jazz series will feature his own trio and the Yonathan Bekure Group (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, March 21

9. Christian McBride's New Jawn: Jawn is a Philly term for a joint, person or thing. A titan of the jazz bass, McBride boasts eight Grammys, hosts programs on Sirius XM and NPR, and serves as music director of the Newport Jazz Festival. He's played with a who's who, from Sonny Rollins and James Brown to Sting and Kathleen Battle. His quartet includes drummer Nasheet Waits, trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Marcus Strickland. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: A popular, Stones-y Twin Cities rock band of the '70s and '80s that's still kicking it strong in the '20s, the Flamin' Oh's have a makeup date at the Turf Club with Jon Berg (8 p.m., $18).

Wednesday, March 22

10. Toto: Taking a break from its arena tour opening for Journey, Steve Lukather and company return for an evening of "Africa," "Hold the Line" and "Rosanna." Guitarist Lukather is the lone original member on tour but vocalist Joseph Williams, son of Oscar-winning film composer John Williams, has been on board, on and off, since 1986. While this 15th incarnation of Toto includes keyboardist Xavier Taplin, who played with Prince, and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, who has toured with Ringo Starr, the repertoire remains the same. (8 p.m. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $39.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Well-traveled Atlanta singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins, best known for the 1998 hit "Lullaby," teams up with the outstanding Woodstock Americana duo of Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $35); currently up for a GLADD Award in the best music category and fresh off releasing a heart-pumping cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Australia-rooted dance-pop star Betty Who returns with opener Shea Couleé (8 p.m. First Ave, $30).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.