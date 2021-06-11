MINNEAPOLIS — Roads are breaking apart as an oppressive heat wave continues to bake the Twin Cities.

As pavement heats up it expands, sometimes to the point of buckling. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that state transportation officials have responded to 43 incidents of road buckling in the metro area since 90-degree temperatures enveloped the region on June 3.

The area is experiencing the third-longest streak of temperatures at 90 degrees of higher in history. Forecasts call for highs in the 90s and upper 80s through next week.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer says the agency expects more blowouts as the heat stretches on. Crews normally assigned to painting projects and lawn mowing have been reassigned to fix the blowouts.

Pavement buckling hasn't been limited to the Twin Cities. Officials had to close a lane of Interstate 90 near Eyota in southeastern Minnesota on Wednesday after pavement buckled.