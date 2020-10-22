Troy Simonson, CEO of Twin Cities Orthopedics, is stepping aside at the orthopedic specialty company to focus more attention on the growth and development of the group's management services company, Revo Health.

Aaron Johnson, who has been chief operating officer of Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) since 2013, will succeed Simonson as CEO.

Revo Health, formed in 2017, helps independent physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers grow by advising them on the nonclinical aspects of their businesses.

"We like to focus on independent physician practices thriving, so that's our focus," Simonson said about his ambitions for Revo.

TCO was formed in the 1990s with about 20 physicians and now has more than 110 physicians and 2,500 employees. Simonson has been CEO since 2013, and continued its expansion. It has 36 locations across the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

Revo Health was formed in 2017 to operate the nonclinical departments of TCO. In 2019, Infinite Health Collaborative was formed to include other physician lead specialty groups.

Known as iHealth, the 2019 collaboration added other independent specialty physician groups including those in cardiology, colon and rectal surgery, family medicine, plastic surgery, vascular and interventional radiology and women's health to give physicians more autonomy and patients more choice.

TCO now represents the orthopedic specialty arm of iHealth, and Revo manages the practices. Now, Revo will market its services to other practices.

Many new health care and insurance groups are being funded by private equity dollars. Simonson says iHealth and Revo have not accepted private equity funding and are lead by independent physician/owners board of governors.

Simonson aims to bring some of the best practices developed within Revo's largest client iHealth and TCO but also to bring back some of the best practices he's seen with other independent physician groups.

"It's very exciting to see the opportunities across the country," he said. "I'm a huge believer that if the health care model is going to change in the country, independent physicians need to lead it."

Value-based care should be weighed in all areas of health care, he said in the news release.

The company says demand for Revo's expertise both locally and nationally has increased. To support that growth, Revo also is moving over two more executives dedicated to Revo Health. Justina Lehman will be vice president of value-based care, and Rachel Uzlik will be vice president of quality.