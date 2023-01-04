The Twin Cities' only Marathi food truck, Muddy Tiger, is pulling into a permanent location in Edina (7015 Amundson Av., muddytiger.com). Jyotiee and Andy Kistner have operated their truck since 2018, bringing bold Western Indian flavors from the Maharashtra state to local breweries and events.

"It will be unlike anything in Minnesota. We will be keeping a Marathi-influenced menu and will be featuring items that have been served on the truck as well as some new dishes," said Andy Kistner. "I am most excited to be offering pani puri. If you've never tried it before, it will be a food you remember for the rest of your life."

The new location will be fast-casual, with about 20 to 30 seats. As with the truck, chef Jyotiee will be in the kitchen and Andy out front. Look for an opening this month.

"This project is as mom-and-pop as you can get," Kistner said. "Jyotiee and I are working 10 to 14 hours every day trying to get ready."

Como favorite Bolé expanding to Minneapolis

Bolé Express will open this year in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood. The fast-casual outpost is an extension of the popular Bolé restaurant (1341 N. Pascal Av., St. Paul, boleethiopiancuisine.com). Serving Ethiopian cuisine, the restaurant's newest location is a continuation of the success owners Rekik Abaineh and Solomon Haile have built after their original University Avenue location burned down during the 2020 civil unrest. At the time, an attached Bolé Express was just days away from opening.

Three years later, Bolé Express is finally coming together with a menu filled with some favorites from the original restaurant along with vegetarian and vegan options to serve its new Minneapolis neighborhood. The exact location has yet to be announced.

More Korean chicken in Uptown Minneapolis

The first of three bb.q Chicken locations planned for the Twin Cities is now open at 1500 W. Lake St. in Minneapolis, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 12. Serving Korean fried chicken and other Korean food (like kimchi fried rice and ddeok-bokki), this location has a dining room and bar as well as takeout and delivery.

There's a local tie-in, too. Seven years ago, franchise owner Minnesotan Emily Krouse traveled to Seoul to meet her biological family, and bb.q Chicken was the first meal they shared. "I'm paying homage to my roots as well as my home here in Minneapolis," she said.

Wendy's House of Soul moving to a new location

Wendy's House of Soul, home of the soul roll, has closed at 1825 Glenwood Av. in Minneapolis. Chef/owner Wendy Puckett said her restaurant lost its lease, but will be relocating to a new address on Minneapolis' North Side.

Puckett isn't quite ready to reveal the new address, but says details are coming soon. She's planning a Jan. 16 reopening. Follow Wendy's House of Soul on social media for details.

Wendy's House of Soul (youvebeensouled.com) is known for its fried chicken, mac and cheese, greens and Puckett's signature creation, the soul roll.

It's Lobster Week at Nicollet Island Inn

Call it the last hurrah of the holiday season. The decorations are still up and the mood festive for Nicollet Island Inn's traditional Lobster Week (which is actually two weeks, Jan. 11-15 and 18-22). Chef Michael Rain's four-course menu includes lobster salad crostini; lobster, feta and chive ravioli; lobster tail with roasted potatoes and asparagus; and chocolate chip bread pudding. Cost is $100 per person (wine included); get tickets at exploretock.com/nicolletislandinn. Nicollet Island Inn is at 95 Merriam St., Mpls., nicolletislandinn.com.

Event explores what it means to be a Latin chef in Minnesota

The annual Great Northern Festival is getting ready to fire up its celebration of all things fun to do in the midst of a Minnesota winter, and the hot ticket is a Jan. 29 pop-up dinner at Glass House (145 N. Holden St., Mpls.).

K'óoben, the Mayan word for kitchen or stove, is a collaboration between chefs Gustavo Romero (Nixta), José Alarcón (Centro, Vivir) and Noe Lara (BLVD) as well as beverage experts Mike Hidalgo (Sonora Kitchen), Daniel Guerrero (Colita) and Daniel D Torres (Iconos Gastro Cantina). This event invites in chefs Nettie Colon (Red Hen Gastro Lab), Pedro Wolcott (Guacaya Bistreaux) and Soleil Ramirez (Arepa Bar), who will explore what it means to be crafting and cooking Latin cuisine in the middle of winter in Minnesota.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. and will include sample stations from all of the chefs as well as beverage pairings, live artwork and performances. Tickets are $75. The Great Northern Festival runs from Jan. 25-Feb. 5; find more information and tickets at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.