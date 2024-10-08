High Schools

Monday’s prep sports results, rankings

Results from around the metro area and state, plus rankings.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 4:40AM
An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.
(Julio Cortez — DML - ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ADAPTED SOCCER

PI DIVISION

• Anoka-Hennepin 8, St. Paul Humboldt 4

SOCCER • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mounds Park Acad. 2, Hmong Academy 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • first round

• La Crescent-Hokah 4, Schaeffer Academy 0

• Lake City 6, Red Wing 0

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Caledonia 0

Section 2 • first round

• Cannon Falls 7, Butterfield-Odin 1

• Wings United 8, Mankato Loyola 1

Section 3 • first round

• New Life Acad. 2, St. Paul City 1

• St. Agnes 1, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• Twin Cities Academy 3, Nova Classical 0

Section 6 • first round

• ISM/Chesterton 2, United Christian 1, OT

• West Lutheran 15, East Central Prairie 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • first round

• North St. Paul 2, Fridley 1

• Twin Cities Academy 9, St. Paul Harding 0

Section 6 • first round

• Big Lake 1, Princeton 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • first round

• Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 1, Wings United 0

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Heritage Christian 5, Hope Academy 0

• Maranatha/West Lutheran 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Duluth Marshall 4, Proctor 0

• Esko 6, Two Harbors 0

• Legacy Christian 2, Spectrum 1

• LILA 4, PACT 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • semifinals

• Maple Grove 7, Delano 0

• Wayzata 6, Rogers 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13

• Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 17-25, 15-6

• Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

METRO EAST

• Tartan def. North St. Paul, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-11

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka def. Park Center, 25-11, 25-15, 25-7

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Harding, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

• Humboldt def. Washington, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

• Blaine def. St. Francis, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24

• Champlin Park def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-14, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17

• Chisago Lakes def. Coon Rapids, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21

• Columbia Heights def. Hmong Academy, 25-16, 25-23, 27-29, 25-23

• Hutchinson def. Richfield, 25-6, 25-20, 25-9

• Kimball def. Rockford, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

• New Life Academy def. Visitation, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-10

• PACT def. Avail Acadent, 25-18, 25-16, 25-6

• Princeton def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-14, 25-13, 25-13

• Roseville def. New Prague, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13

• St. Louis Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

• Totino-Grace def. Fridley, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

• Trinity def. International School, 25-13, 25-11, 25-2

• Waconia def. Buffalo, 25-18, 27-25, 25-18

MINNESOTA

• Albany def. Holdingford, 25-19, 25-7, 25-18

• Breckenridge def. Frazee, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22

• Cedar Mountain def. GHEC, 25-20, 25-21

• Chatfield def. Randolph, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

• Chisholm def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23

• Cleveland def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22

• Cloquet def. Duluth Marshall, 25-20, 25-17, 25-7

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. East Grand Forks, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21

• Dover-Eyota def. Lake City, 25-18, 26-24, 27-25

• Ely def. Bigfork, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19

• Fosston def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern Freeze, 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 16-14

• Kelliher-Northome def. Crookston, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle def. Ashby, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20

• Martin County West def. Blue Earth Area, 25-12, 25-7, 25-12

• New Ulm Cathedral def. Mankato Loyola, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

• New York Mills def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

• North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-10, 25-7, 25-13

• Pillager def. Foley, 19-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-21

• Pipestone def. Murray County Central, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6

• Rock Ridge def. Greenway, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

• Rocori def. Minneota, 28-26, 25-20, 25-21

• Sleepy Eye def. Madelia, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-15

• Southland def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-12, 25-4, 25-10

• St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-6, 25-22, 25-22

• Swanville def. Ogilvie, 25-10, 25-9, 25-20

• Triton def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-16, 25-16

• Winona Cotter def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. La Crescent, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16

RANKINGS

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. Maple Grove; 2. (tie) Minneapolis Washburn and Minnetonka; 4. Eagan; 5. Rochester Mayo; 6. (tie) Edina and Woodbury; 8. Wayzata; 9. Robbinsdale Armstrong; 10. Two Rivers.

Class 2A

• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 4. (tie) Mahtomedi and Orono; 6. Simley; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. Mankato East; 9. Minneapolis Edison; 10. Marshall.

Class 1A

• 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran; 9. Trinity; 10. Legacy Christian.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. White Bear Lake; 2. Wayzata; 3. Woodbury; 4. East Ridge; 5. Edina; 6. Spring Lake Park; 7. Eagan; 8. Stillwater; 9. Maple Grove; 10. Buffalo.

Class 2A

• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 6. Cloquet-Carlton; 7. Orono; 8. Totino-Grace; 9. Zimmerman; 10. Mankato West.

Class 1A

• 1. Southwest Christian; 2. Breck; 3. Watertown-Mayer; 4. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura; 5. Providence Academy; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Esko; 8. Dover-Eyota; 9. (tie) Rochester Lourdes and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

TENNIS • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. Maple Grove; 5. Elk River; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Eden Prairie; 8. Wayzata; 9. East Ridge; 10. Rochester Century.

• Individual: 1. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 2. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 5. Rashi Singh, Edina; 6. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 7. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 8. Rory Wahlstrand, Mounds View; 9. Astrid Kerman, Edina; 10. (tie) Maddie Larson, Maple Grove, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. Blake; 2. Perham; 3. Minnewaska Area; 4. Crookston; 5. St. James; 6. Litchfield; 7. Pine City; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. Maple River; 10. Osakis.

• Individual: 1. Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy; 2. Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 3. Abbey Perry, Breck; 4. Fatema Yang, Blake; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 7. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley; 8. Isla Dille, Litchfield; 9. Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton; 10. Brooke Boland, Pine City.

VOLLEYBALL

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

CLASS 4A

• 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville South; 3. Lakeville North; 4. Eagan; 5. Rogers; 6. East Ridge; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Wayzata; 9. Waconia; 10. Chaska.

Class 3A

• 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Willmar; 5. Alexandria; 6. North Branch; 7. Byron; 8. Mahtomedi; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Rocori.

Class 2A

• 1. Belle Plaine; 2. (tie) Albany and Chatfield; 4. Caledonia; 5. Hawley; 6. Concordia Academy; 7. Sauk Centre; 8. Southwest Christian; 9. Annandale; 10. Redwood Valley.

Class 1A

• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 3. New Life Academy; 4. Mabel-Canton; 5. Minneota; 6. Canby; 7. MACCRAY; 8. West Central Area; 9. Kittson County Central; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

