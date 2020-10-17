CENTERVILLE

SEPT. 16

Medical. A 27-year-old man approached officers on routine patrol in LaMotte Park, 6970 LaMotte Dr., and asked for their help in removing a zip tie from his wrist. He said that he had found the zip tie on the ground while jogging, put it on and accidentally tightened it.

DELLWOOD

SEPT. 3

Animal complaint. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from residents about a German shepherd running at large, which was finally captured in the area of Dellwood and Quail roads. Since neither Dellwood nor Grant had an animal control unit, a Mahtomedi animal control officer agreed to assist and was subsequently bitten by the dog.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 19

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of an argument between a 30-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman over the disposal of dog feces in the 1200 block of NE. 72nd Avenue. The officer mediated the situation and told the parties to avoid each other.

JORDAN

SEPT. 26

Drugs. A 22-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, speeding, possession of an open bottle, driving after license revocation and drunken driving, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 282 and Mertens Street.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF SEPT. 20-26

Burglary. Cash and a gun were stolen from a home in the 20000 block of Justice Path.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 14

Traffic. An officer pulled over two motorcycles he had watched race at speeds over 100 mph in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue. Both eventually pulled over, but when the officer’s vehicle came to a stop one of them took off and the other motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, refused to say who it was. He was cited for reckless driving, intentionally obstructing an emergency vehicle and speeding.

SEPT. 19

Fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Police observed a motorcyclist speeding in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue. When an officer activated their lights the motorcyclist did a wheelie and fled, and the officer discontinued the pursuit.

MAPLE GROVE

SEPT. 16

Burglary. A large amount of cash was stolen from a safe inside a home in the 10400 block of 97th Place.

MEDINA

SEPT. 12

Drunken driving. A 29-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after he was found passed out, behind the wheel, at the gas pump at 1300 Cty. Rd. 29.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 23

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a medical call at a home along Cty. Rd. 19 near North Arm Drive. A large marijuana plant was found in the yard and confiscated.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 24

Disorderly conduct. A 27-year-old Richfield woman was cited for disorderly conduct at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RAMSEY

SEPT. 2

Animal complaint. A resident called police to report that “killer hornets” were in the backyard of her home in the 6800 block of NW. 170th Avenue. She was told to call the Department of Natural Resources.

ST. ANTHONY

SEPT. 16

Drugs. A 50-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, and operating an uninsured vehicle, following a traffic stop at Silver Lake Road and Silver Lane.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 29

Drugs. An 18-year-old Chaska man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lewis Street.

SHOREWOOD

SEPT. 17

Drugs. A 23-year-old St. Bonifacius resident was cited for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Hwy. 7 and Eureka Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.